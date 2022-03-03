Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Short Interest Update

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the January 31st total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $320,000.
Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $10.21.
Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.
