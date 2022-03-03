TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Trading Down 11.3%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.69. 351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59.

Get TOD'S alerts:

TOD’S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TDPAY)

TOD’S SpA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Europe, Americas, Greater China, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include hand-crafted shoes, sportswear, casual wear, and leather shoes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.