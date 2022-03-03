TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Trading Down 11.3%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.69. 351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59.
TOD’S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TDPAY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TOD’S (TDPAY)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.