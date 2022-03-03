Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.44 billion-$4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.Toro also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.10 EPS.

Shares of TTC stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.80. 8,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.41. Toro has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toro will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Toro by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Toro by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after acquiring an additional 44,720 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $1,453,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

