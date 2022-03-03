TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.910-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $906 million-$914 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $868.31 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.21. 2,165,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,837. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.72 and its 200 day moving average is $111.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.11 and a 1 year high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TransUnion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.92.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,684 shares of company stock worth $5,616,686 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

