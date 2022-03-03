TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of TravelCenters of America worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 15.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 12.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TA opened at $41.05 on Thursday. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $609.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 2.01.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TA has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

