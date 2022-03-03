Trex Company, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Trex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Trex’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TREX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.62.

NYSE:TREX opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.63. Trex has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $140.98. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Trex by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,096,000 after acquiring an additional 114,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Trex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,754,000 after acquiring an additional 68,431 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 156,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

