Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,071,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,202 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of Trex worth $109,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Trex by 28.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 1,456.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Trex by 96.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Trex by 77.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $82.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.37. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TREX. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.62.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

