Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.62.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.31 and a 200-day moving average of $110.63. Trex has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

