TriCo Bancshares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend by 12.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TriCo Bancshares has a payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,778. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.59.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

About TriCo Bancshares (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.