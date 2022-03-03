Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricon Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.88.

Shares of TCN stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 52,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $15.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,672,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,769,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,110,000.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

