Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Receives C$3.21 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.31.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$60,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 992,014 shares in the company, valued at C$1,193,591.24.

TSE:TMQ remained flat at $C$1.29 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,178. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$187.65 million and a PE ratio of -6.79. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.13 and a 1-year high of C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

