TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Chairman Sells $94,770.00 in Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:TRS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.43. 2,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.70. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $38.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.49 million. TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TriMas by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TriMas by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

