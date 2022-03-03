TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.550-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.890-$2.220 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.03. 6,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.27.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $1,883,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $39,317.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,525 shares of company stock worth $4,340,028 in the last ninety days. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

