Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRN. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.82.

NYSE TRN traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,824. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is -141.54%.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,198,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,800,000 after buying an additional 201,799 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 56,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

