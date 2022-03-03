Truist Financial Trims Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Target Price to $11.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.92) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vroom presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $407.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.71. Vroom has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.17). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Vroom by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vroom by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

