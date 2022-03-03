TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-577 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.37 million.TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$4.970 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTEC. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Shares of TTEC traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.48. 188,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,212. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $68.83 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average of $90.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the third quarter valued at $478,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

