Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $29.64 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,774 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises approximately 0.1% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $29,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.0% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,304 in the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $121.61 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $406.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.68 and a 200-day moving average of $224.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.57.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

