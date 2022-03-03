Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $89.22 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 0.2% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.29% of Liberty Broadband worth $89,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK stock opened at $138.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $136.56 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Several research analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

