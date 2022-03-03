Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.22% of Altus Midstream at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 464.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 497.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $783,000. 11.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Midstream stock opened at $73.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.16. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 3.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALTM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

