Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 69,100 Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.58% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 39,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 61,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

KZR opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $698.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $17.28.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

