Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.18% of First Bancorp worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 188.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 26,509 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 27,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBNC stock opened at $44.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $50.92.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,142.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

FBNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

