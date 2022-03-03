Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.20% of Zymeworks worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 713.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $321.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Neil Josephson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

