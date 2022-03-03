Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 177,700 Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 177,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.92% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth $41,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth $53,000. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 144.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About BlackRock Capital Investment (Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

