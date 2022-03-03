Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires New Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $963,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,461,000 after acquiring an additional 118,240 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $148.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.80 and its 200-day moving average is $168.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.58 and a 12-month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,966 shares of company stock worth $5,368,185 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

