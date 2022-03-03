Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 209,223 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $38.57.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 20.18%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

