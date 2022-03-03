Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 951.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group stock opened at $88.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $189,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $1,883,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,525 shares of company stock worth $4,340,028. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

