Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.11 Million Holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 306,058 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.64% of The Container Store Group worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the second quarter worth $9,095,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the third quarter worth $3,715,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 65.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 789,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 313,546 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 237.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 169,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the third quarter worth $1,288,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCS. StockNews.com cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of TCS opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 24,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $198,980.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.