U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

USPH has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.22. 70,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,684. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $123.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.40.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 64.14%.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,118 shares of company stock worth $1,413,079 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

