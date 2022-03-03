U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Insider James Derek Ussery Sells 6,263 Shares

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Derek Ussery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of U.S. Silica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $337,287.50.

Shares of SLCA opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -91.19 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

SLCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. FMR LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 66,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,995,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,752,000 after acquiring an additional 97,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 846,705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after buying an additional 25,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

