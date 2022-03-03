Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $666,080,000 after acquiring an additional 836,350 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,107,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $363,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,233 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $34.26 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

