UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $125.37 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,512 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $125,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBOE opened at $118.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.67. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.02 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.42 and its 200-day moving average is $125.35.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.83.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

