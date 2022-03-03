UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,802,752 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 660,506 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.61% of Huntington Bancshares worth $136,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,809 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,537,000 after acquiring an additional 312,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,795,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,786,000 after acquiring an additional 173,358 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,404,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on HBAN. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

