UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,672,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,727 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of Corteva worth $112,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 328.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,284 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,044,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,022,000 after purchasing an additional 700,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $51.30 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

