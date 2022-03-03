UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 134,707 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,360,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134,707 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.97% of Masco worth $131,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Masco by 752.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,941 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Masco by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,169 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 67.4% in the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,768,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Masco by 123.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,279,000 after acquiring an additional 670,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at $28,696,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco stock opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. Masco’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

