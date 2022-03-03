UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 372,221 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,873,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 372,221 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.99% of LKQ worth $144,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 22.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.48. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.