UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.07% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $15,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 750.0% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $90.74 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $77.23 and a 52-week high of $98.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.76.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

