UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Position Reduced by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,828 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,956,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,732,000 after purchasing an additional 553,249 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,798,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,478,000 after purchasing an additional 213,731 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 7,573,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,715,000 after purchasing an additional 252,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,624,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,593,000 after purchasing an additional 114,718 shares during the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

