UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.43% of Global X MLP ETF worth $14,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 170.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 44,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,913 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,438,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 443,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 25,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,413,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,870,000 after acquiring an additional 103,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $40.23 on Thursday. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.31.

