UBS Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €121.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €121.00 ($135.96) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RHM has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($133.71) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($93.26) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($130.34) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €118.82 ($133.50).

Shares of ETR RHM opened at €151.80 ($170.56) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 27.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €93.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €86.71. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €76.28 ($85.71) and a 12-month high of €102.25 ($114.89).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

