UBS Group Cuts Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target to $2.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ROOT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Root from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $411.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.23. Root has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Root by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 177,443 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth about $661,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth about $1,307,000. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

