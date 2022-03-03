UBS Group Increases CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $275.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $267.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.69.

Shares of CME opened at $236.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.89 and a 200 day moving average of $218.06. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,150 shares of company stock worth $5,835,864 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

