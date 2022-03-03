UBS Group Increases CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $275.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $267.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.69.
Shares of CME opened at $236.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.89 and a 200 day moving average of $218.06. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,150 shares of company stock worth $5,835,864 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CME Group (Get Rating)
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
