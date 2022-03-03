UBS Group Lowers AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $147.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $129.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.31.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $149.57 on Monday. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $151.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,021 shares of company stock valued at $62,712,832 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

