UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.19.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PATH. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of UiPath from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of PATH stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.26. 3,868,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,076. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50. UiPath has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 155,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $6,793,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 111,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $4,866,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,703 shares of company stock valued at $21,575,845 in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in UiPath by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

