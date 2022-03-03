Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.09% of Ulta Beauty worth $17,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.61.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $381.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $377.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.38. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.29 and a 12 month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

