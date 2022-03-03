UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UMBF. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut UMB Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.50.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $101.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.97. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $112.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.57.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.44 per share, for a total transaction of $98,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $44,425.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,687. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $179,610,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,957,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,926 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in UMB Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,491,000 after acquiring an additional 311,179 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in UMB Financial by 103,761.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after acquiring an additional 295,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,602,000 after buying an additional 258,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.