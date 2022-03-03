Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $8.14 on Thursday, reaching $260.51. 77,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,271,008. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.90. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $256.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.