Uniphar plc (LON:UPR) Announces Dividend of €0.01

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Uniphar’s previous dividend of $0.0056. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

UPR stock opened at GBX 279 ($3.74) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Uniphar has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.68) and a one year high of GBX 416 ($5.58). The stock has a market cap of £761.71 million and a PE ratio of 29.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 343.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 355.51.

In other Uniphar news, insider Gerard Rabbette sold 174,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.49), for a total value of £584,997.10 ($784,914.93).

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

