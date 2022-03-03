UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,482 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.0% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $39,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $488.00. 110,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $476.89 and a 200 day moving average of $450.18. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $332.67 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The company has a market capitalization of $459.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

