Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 885,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,930,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,100,000 after buying an additional 187,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,064,000 after buying an additional 351,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,773,000 after buying an additional 86,857 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 921.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,391,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,951,000 after buying an additional 3,059,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,929,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,236,000 after buying an additional 148,083 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 90.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

