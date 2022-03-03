Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $167.00 at Citigroup

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

UHS opened at $149.06 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.05.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

